“I’m killing all of you”: Man charged with threatening officers, nurse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man is accused of spitting on and threatening Green Bay police officers who arrested him after a disturbance outside a home on the city’s east side earlier this week.

A caller on Hartung St. reported a man fighting with a person in their yard. They didn’t know who the man was. At one point, one of the people in the home took out a firearm, but gave up the firearm and pinned the stranger down in the yard before police arrived.

The criminal complaint says Jesse Daul, 40, was bleeding from his face as he was handcuffed in the driveway. While they waited for a medical rescue, he told police he was the captain of the Green Bay Police Department and a two-star general in Hell’s Angels, and he repeatedly said he was going to “slice you up into so many pieces.” He made references to lawn mowers and chainsaws and said “I’m killing all of you.” Police say he was going to kill their families and added some racist remarks.

The complaint says he did the same to the medical rescue personnel and then made graphic remarks to a nurse at the hospital about how he was going to disfigure her and kill her. The nurse declined to give a victim statement.

Police say Daul continued making threatening remarks all the way to the Brown County Jail.

The family on Hartung St. that called police said his wife and infant daughter were about to leave when the wife came back inside and said there was a man in their driveway. The husband, with his parents, went outside and asked the stranger what he was doing. Daul said he was cutting through their yard. The husband asked him not to use their yard and pointed to the road. Daul got aggressive then and grabbed the mother’s arms and pushed her. The mother said Daul threatened he was going to kill them and threw a ceramic planter. Then the father went into the house and came out with a firearm. The husband said Daul took a swing and a miss at his father. His father punched Daul and knocked him down. They held him until police arrived.

Minutes earlier, Daul was involved in a disturbance at a Shell gas station blocks away. A man and woman came into the convenience store saying a man was “talking smack” to them. He followed them inside. When a clerk said she was calling police, he said “Your phone is not real” and threw a stapler at her. The clerk declined to press charges.

Jail records show after Thursday’s court appearance Daul remains jailed on $25,000 bond.

He was out on bond from a previous case, and online court records show he has open cases in Brown County dating back to 2018, including numerous counts of a prisoner throwing bodily fluids.

Online records show he recently lived in Eaton but he’s currently listed as homeless.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.