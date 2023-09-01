HOT FOR THE UNOFFICIAL END OF SUMMER

Skies will be clear through the evening, but clouds will increase from the west overnigt. The humidity will begin to rise as well. Both of those will be responsible for keeping temperatures warmer than they’ve been in recent nights. Lows will stay in the low-to-mid 60s. Clouds will thicken by sunrise and we should see mostly cloudy skies through early Saturday afternoon. A spotty shower or storm will be possible, but any activity won’t be too widespread. Clouds should clear late, and it will be a hotter day. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, although some lower 90s are possible south and west of the Fox Cities.

We’re all going to be looking at highs in the low/mid 90s for the latter half of the Labor Day holiday weekend. It will feel slightly humid as well, but the highest humidity should hold off until Tuesday. Those temperatures could be record setting as the current records in Green Bay for Sun-Tue are in the lower 90s. Both Sunday and Monday should feature plenty of sunshine with heat indices in the upper half of the 90s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, but with the higher humidity, the feel like temperature could flirt with triple digits.

If you’ll be working in the heat, be sure to stay hydrated and take more frequent breaks than usual. Our next more widespread chance for rain and storms will arrive late Tuesday and continue Wednesday as a cold front arrives. Wednesday should still be warm and humid, but temperatures/humidity will drop for the second half of the week. Although an early shower is possible Thursday, skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs Thursday and Friday should be back into the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY OVERNIGHT

SATURDAY: SW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, breezy, and mild. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Hotter with more clouds than sun. A spotty shower or storm is possible. Slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Record breaking highs likely. Slightly humid. HIGH: 96 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Record breaking highs likely. Slightly humid. HIGH: 95 LOW: 72

TUESDAY: Increasin clouds, hot, and humid. Near record highs. Storms possible late. HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms with mostly cloudy skies. Still warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

THURSDAY:An early shower, then mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Seasonable with plenty of sunshine. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.