Grand Chute commercial building fire leaves about $110,000 in damage

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - It took about 40 minutes for firefighters to bring a fire under control at a commercial building in Grand Chute on Thursday.

In a news release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were sent to the reported fire at around 5:03 p.m. on the 3300 block of West Highview Drive. According to Outagamie County 911 Dispatchers, an employee reported seeing smoke and flames. Grand Chute firefighters asked for additional help from other community fire departments.

Fire units from the City of Appleton, Village of Fox Crossing, and Town of Neenah, as well as Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Grand Chute Police Department (GCPD) assisted with traffic control, and the Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) provided rehab support for on scene personnel. Additionally, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue helped to cover any additional calls in Grand Chute while Grand Chute firefighters responded to this fire.

Everyone in the building had evacuated by the time crews arrived. The fire, which generated heavy smoke, was brought under control about 40 minutes after the arrival of the first fire department unit on scene, and fire personnel remained on scene until approximately 8:20 p.m. that evening.

No one was hurt and the preliminary property and contents loss is estimated at $110,000, the fire department said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

