Fire departments add lifesaver rings, training with grants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay and Appleton fire departments are getting new, life-saving tools thanks to a grant from Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Appleton Fire Department are each receiving $2,000. The utilities say they donated a total $180,000 to 99 emergency response agencies across the state.

Green Bay Metro F.D. says it will install four life preserver rings and holders near waterways, like the Fox River and East River.

Appleton fire officials say they’re using the grant to buy medical training equipment to better prepare for first response care.

