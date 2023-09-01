FDA to finalize ban on menthol cigarettes in coming months

In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set...
In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set a deadline of August 2023 to work out the details.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it still plans to finalize a ban on menthol cigarettes, but the agency is running behind schedule.

In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set a deadline of August 2023 to work out the details.

That deadline has come and gone, but it is still listed online.

However, a spokesperson said the FDA will instead complete work on the rule “in the coming months.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter urging the FDA to meet its August deadline on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Flavors in cigarettes were banned in 2009, but after lobbying pressure from the industry, menthol was left out of the ban.

Scientists have long understood that flavor can make cigarettes more addictive than tobacco-flavored ones.

The flavor is also attractive to more new users and has been heavily marketed to minority communities.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
Maison Purull at court appearance on August 3, 2023
Ashwaubenon man accused of stalking, beating pregnant woman
Capsized 25-foot boat off Saxon Harbor Wisconsin
3 rescued from capsized boat off Lake Superior
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight

Latest News

Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start...
Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Video of police fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman set to be released, Ohio department says
Jesse Daul is charged with threatening police officers and a health care worker in Green Bay
“I’m killing all of you”: Man charged with threatening officers, nurse
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC clears way to add Stanford, Cal, SMU, providing escape from sinking Pac-12 for Bay Area schools