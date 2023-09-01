Early hunting seasons kicking off Friday in Wisconsin

Friday marks the start of a big month for hunters in Wisconsin.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday marks the start of a big month for hunters in Wisconsin.

From waterfowl to small game to archery and crossbow for deer several different hunting seasons begin this month and that includes some that opened Friday.

Joining us in the video above is DNR Conservation Warden Gaven Brault and Recreation Warden Marcus Medina.

