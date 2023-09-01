Early hunting seasons kicking off Friday in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday marks the start of a big month for hunters in Wisconsin.

From waterfowl to small game to archery and crossbow for deer several different hunting seasons begin this month and that includes some that opened Friday.

Joining us in the video above is DNR Conservation Warden Gaven Brault and Recreation Warden Marcus Medina.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.