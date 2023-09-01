DNR urges holiday weekend safety

Summer holiday weekends see boating and ATV accidents
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 1, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning from the DNR to take safety seriously this Labor Day weekend as many head out on the boat or ATV.

The first thing the DNR wants you to do is stay sober while operating a boat and to always wear a lifejacket. Wisconsin officials say 13 people died in boating incidents this year: 12 of them were not wearing lifejackets.

Wisconsin law requires everyone on board to have access to a lifejacket.

DNR officials also say to leave alcohol at the dock until you’re done boating for the day. They also say that alcohol use and poor decision making are the two big contributing factors that lead to boating incidents.

As for ATV safety the DNR is urging you to always wear a DOT-approved helmet while you are on an UTV or ATV.

This year 22 people have died so far in ATV accidents: 20 of those people did not have a helmet.

The DNR says it has seen more crashes involving minors lately.

Anyone under the age of 18 needs to be wearing a helmet. This applies to minors even on private property.

