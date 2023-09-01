DHS expands effort to prevent drug overdose deaths in Wisconsin

Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s department of health services is expanding its effort to prevent drug overdose deaths in the state.

The latest round of grant money from DHS will help 15 agencies across the state put a vending machine in a public area and stock it with free fentanyl test strips and free Narcan, a drug-overdose reversing medication.

“This is a new innovative strategy that we haven’t been able to support before in Wisconsin, so we decided to use that funding to amplify the number of vending machines we were able to support statewide,” said Paul Krupski, DHS Policy Director, and Acting Director of Opioid Initiatives.

Twenty-six other agencies received similar funding from various grants and opioid settlement money for a vending machine earlier this year. In our area, Grand Chute Police Department, Manitowoc Health Department and Outagamie County Public Health Division.

Krupski said the state’s number one goal with its harm reduction initiative is to save lives by getting life-saving resources to those who need them.

“It’s a discreet and confidential and a stigma-free opportunity for individuals who need these types of tools and supplies to access them,” said Krupski.

Looking at Wisconsin data, in 2022 the state preliminarily reported 1,410 overdose deaths. Krupski said the numbers are consistent with the year before.

He said it’s a sign the state is moving in the right direction.

“Every single year of the pandemic we saw increases and, in most cases, significant increases in the number of overdoses and opioid related deaths in our state,” said Krupski. “All the work, including these public health vending machines that we’re supporting around the state, are making a difference and helping save lives, helping keep people safe.”

On a national level, Narcan will be available over-the-counter next week at Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid and CVS. Each carton includes two doses of the overdose-reversing nasal spray. Suggested retail is at $45 per caron.

