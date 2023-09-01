De Pere classroom tests a variety of seating options

Furniture maker KI says how they sit can change a child’s perspective
Green Bay-based furniture maker KI provided De Pere's Altmeyer Elementary School with a variety of seating options for 3rd- and 4th-grade students(WBAY)
By Kathryn Bracho
Updated: 28 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - One classroom at a De Pere elementary school looks quite different this year thanks to a new pilot program.

Green Bay-based furniture manufacturer KI is partnering with Altmayer Elementary to create the room for third- and fourth-graders.

Desks and seating are arranged differently. There are standing desks for some students. And the classroom has softer places to sit, like couches and exercise balls.

KI says how they sit can change a child’s perspective.

“They’re not at home but it feels homey,” KI representative Brent Kane said, “so that when they can let their guard down and just be kids, that’s when some of the learning really starts to take shape.”

Altmeyer’s library also has some different furniture.

KO and Altmeyer say they’ll see how this pilot program goes, then they might add the furniture to more classrooms.

