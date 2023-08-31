Youth movement in full effect for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Life on the roster bubble is not easy on cut day. Even if you should feel good about a spot on the initial 53 man roster.

“When they let a couple guys go. I was like, ‘man, they let them go.’ I didn’t think they had a chance at letting them go. I’m like, ‘man, what are they going to do to me?” said rookie receiver Malik Heath.

Malik Heath is one of three undrafted free agents to make the cut this year. Joining pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr. and running back Emanuel Wilson as the first trio to make the cut since 2018.

“When they let a couple guys go. I was like, ‘man, they let them go.’ I didn’t think they had a chance at letting them go. I’m like, ‘man, what are they going to do to me?” said Heath.

“I sent him a text right away and told him congratulations. He really deserved it. Obviously, going undrafted is always hard. He earned it. He came in everyday and he made plays and he put it on film The eye in the sky don’t lie. He put it on film, and he earned a spot on this team,” said second round pick Jayden Reed.

Heath and Jayden Reed are members of a rookie class that will be asked to contribute on a rather “green” roster this year.

Just how young are the Packers in 2023? With an average age of just 24.9, they’re the youngest team in the league and most inexperienced Packers roster in six years.

“You just take each moment in stride and continue to learn and grow no matter what the outcome. I never want to put a label on this group or box us in a corner and say what we can and can not do. We’re going to keep pushing them and pushing them as far as they can go,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Along with that rookie class is a group of second and third year players that now become the veterans. Especially in the wide receiver room, with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs leading the way.

“You get to grow together. I think that’s just the beauty of having a locker room something like this. You just get to go through the good, bad, and the ugly together regardless of what happens,” said Romeo Doubs.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.