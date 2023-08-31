Uncle Fester back in court - his bond was raised to $400,000

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man known internationally for writing books on drugs and chemicals is back in court today - this time on new drug charges.

As we already reported on Wednesday, neighbors reported a disturbance at Stephen Preisler’s home, and the man also known as “Uncle Fester” was taken into custody again.

He had already posted a $100,000 bond for previous charges in July after police reported finding $65,000 worth of meth, as well as equipment to make illegal drugs inside his home.

Preisler still doesn’t have a lawyer but told the commissioner he expects to have an attorney soon. However, a bigger obstacle may be paying his bond - now set at $400,000.

“Uncle Fester” is accused of two new felonies, including possession of meth and bail jumping.

He had been out of jail for two weeks after posting a $100,000 cash bond.

In court, prosecutors asked for a higher bond, telling the commissioner they believed Preisler knew what he was doing wrong.

“I think what’s significant to note as a fact in that case is that he made a statement to the individual that he needed her to do this for him because it was going to cost him $100,000. What is important about that your honor that that is clear knowledge by this defendant that the actions he was engaging in were violations of bond,” said Wendy Lemkuhl, Deputy District Attorney Brown County.

A Brown County judge has signed the order for the City of Green Bay to take possession of Preisler’s home on South Baird Street.

That means the house will be padlocked until this moves through the court system. Preisler has a right to appeal.

