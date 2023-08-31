TRANSITIONING INTO A WARMING TREND...

High pressure is hanging out over the Great Lakes. That’s why our skies are clear and sunny. You won’t see many clouds around as afternoon temperatures rise into the middle to upper 70s. Lakeside towns will be cooler with highs mainly in the upper 60s. All in all, our temperatures will be seasonable for the final day of August.

However, surface high pressure is about to move away from us. As it does, a developing south wind will propel us into a warming trend. We’ll rise into the 80s to wrap up the week, with hot middle 90s penciled in for Sunday, Labor Day Monday and Tuesday. Some of these sizzling high temperatures will break daily record highs. Also, the humidity will slowly be increasing... It’s possible our heat index could approach 100 degrees at times early next week. Parents with kids going back to school on Tuesday should prepare for a hot first day back to school.

As we go through the first week of September, our forecast looks rather dry. As the jet stream flows overhead late Friday night and Saturday, it’s possible we get an isolated shower or storm. The best chance of rain and thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday, when a cold front breaks up the heat wave across Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/SE 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

FRIDAY: S 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS POSSIBLE TOMORROW

TODAY: Golden sunshine. A little warmer, but not humid. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Mild and dry. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Turning breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. Very warm and breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Sizzling sunshine. Hot, breezy and slightly humid. Record heat possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 71

LABOR DAY: Hot and sunny again. Slightly humid. Record heat possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 73

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Record heat possible. HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms develop. Quite muggy. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.