TEMPERATURES HEATING BACK UP!!

Look for a pleasant evening with mainly clear skies tonight. Temperatures won’t be as cool as they’ve been in recent night, but we’ll still be below average. Lows will range from the upper 40s into the lower 50s... a little milder Lakeside. We’ll rise into the 80s to wrap up the week, with hot middle 90s penciled in for Sunday, Labor Day Monday and Tuesday. Some of these sizzling high temperatures will break daily record highs. Also, the humidity will slowly be increasing... It’s possible our heat index could approach 100 degrees at times early next week. Parents with kids going back to school on Tuesday should prepare for a hot first day back to school.

As we go through the first week of September, our forecast looks rather dry. There should be an increase in cloud cover on Saturday, and it’s possible we get an isolated shower or storm. Most will stay dry. The best chance of a more widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms will hold off until late Tuesday or Wednesday as the heat breaks. The traditional weekend will feel slightly humid, but it turns muggier for Labor Day through Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FRIDAY - SATURDAY AM

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Mild and dry. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. Humidity stays low. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm. Very warm and breezy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, breezy, and slightly humid. Record heat possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

LABOR DAY: Hot and sunny again. Turning more humid. Record heat possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 72

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. Record heat possible. Late storms possible. HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Quite muggy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: An early shower followed by decreasing clouds. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 77

