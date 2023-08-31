Schools, parents address bullying early in the school year

Administrators urge parents to talk with their children about bullying even before anything happens
Tips for parents to talk with their kids and warning signs to look for that a child is being bullied.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - School is starting for many districts in our area this week and next. Administrators are encouraging parents to talk with their kids about bullying.

As we previously reported in May, a shocking Instagram video surfaced of a Shawano Community Middle School student punching another student in class. It was a dramatic, public example of bullying in our schools.

Several local school administrators are gearing up for the school year and taking preventive measures to minimize bullying.

Action 2 News reached out to Shawano Superintendent Kurt Krizan for comment on any policy updates or additional resources since that bullying incident at the middle school went public. He declined to comment.

Meanwhile, administrators from other nearby districts, like Superintendent Christopher Thompson from De Pere, is urging parents to talk with their children about bullying even before anything happens.

“It’s a situation where we want students to know they’re not alone and we’re here to support them,” Thompson said.

Bullying policies differ from district to district. Thompson says they have an online portal for students to report it anonymously.

They also have an additional bullying prevention program called the “Hope Squad.” Sixth- to 12th-grade students nominate peers they’re most comfortable with to connect them to a trusted adult for help.

“Students aren’t always comfortable approaching an adult, and many times students will approach a peer first, whether it’s something they’re struggling with or something someone has said,” Jerry Nicholson, De Pere’s director of student services, said.

Mental health experts suggest looking for changes in behavior. It could be a sign your child is a victim of bullying.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Video of student punching another in a classroom
Schools, parents address bullying early
Speed limit sign with radar
Moms concerned about speeders in Green Bay neighborhood as kids head back to school
Rapid flashing beacon at a crosswalk
Green Bay installing more flashing crosswalk signs
Crosswalk signs
Green Bay installing more flashing crosswalk lights