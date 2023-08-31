Schools, parents address bullying early in the school year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - School is starting for many districts in our area this week and next. Administrators are encouraging parents to talk with their kids about bullying.

As we previously reported in May, a shocking Instagram video surfaced of a Shawano Community Middle School student punching another student in class. It was a dramatic, public example of bullying in our schools.

Several local school administrators are gearing up for the school year and taking preventive measures to minimize bullying.

Action 2 News reached out to Shawano Superintendent Kurt Krizan for comment on any policy updates or additional resources since that bullying incident at the middle school went public. He declined to comment.

Meanwhile, administrators from other nearby districts, like Superintendent Christopher Thompson from De Pere, is urging parents to talk with their children about bullying even before anything happens.

“It’s a situation where we want students to know they’re not alone and we’re here to support them,” Thompson said.

Bullying policies differ from district to district. Thompson says they have an online portal for students to report it anonymously.

They also have an additional bullying prevention program called the “Hope Squad.” Sixth- to 12th-grade students nominate peers they’re most comfortable with to connect them to a trusted adult for help.

“Students aren’t always comfortable approaching an adult, and many times students will approach a peer first, whether it’s something they’re struggling with or something someone has said,” Jerry Nicholson, De Pere’s director of student services, said.

Mental health experts suggest looking for changes in behavior. It could be a sign your child is a victim of bullying.

