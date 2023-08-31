RSV immunization available for babies soon

The solution will help infants through the time period they are most at risk.
The solution will help infants through the time period they are most at risk.(Erin Pellet)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A breakthrough in preventing RSV in babies is on the horizon.

The FDA approved a potentially life-saving new treatment. This shot is designed to prevent babies from getting severely sick and ending up in the hospital.

This is not a vaccine, but an immunization made from monoclonal antibodies which are man-made proteins that mimic the antibodies our bodies normally make. The CDC is recommending all infants eight months old and younger get this immunization. Most kids get RSV in the first five years of life but for some it can be severe and even deadly.

“There’s really not any treatment that we have for kids with RSV other than giving oxygen if needed. Two-thirds of all kids are going to get this in the first year of life. There’s a lot of kids who have a lot of suffering,” said Dr. Thomas Huffer, with HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

Prevea will start administering this immunization October 1.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

File photo of crosswalk
Law enforcement holds crosswalk education event in Allouez
LEO FREDERICK BURT, FBI age-progression picture
FBI still searching for Sterling Hall bombing suspect 53 years later
First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Madison
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates...
Wisconsin’s new liberal Supreme Court justice hasn’t heard a case but Republicans may impeach