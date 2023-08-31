RSV immunization available for babies soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A breakthrough in preventing RSV in babies is on the horizon.

The FDA approved a potentially life-saving new treatment. This shot is designed to prevent babies from getting severely sick and ending up in the hospital.

This is not a vaccine, but an immunization made from monoclonal antibodies which are man-made proteins that mimic the antibodies our bodies normally make. The CDC is recommending all infants eight months old and younger get this immunization. Most kids get RSV in the first five years of life but for some it can be severe and even deadly.

“There’s really not any treatment that we have for kids with RSV other than giving oxygen if needed. Two-thirds of all kids are going to get this in the first year of life. There’s a lot of kids who have a lot of suffering,” said Dr. Thomas Huffer, with HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

Prevea will start administering this immunization October 1.

