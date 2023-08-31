Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers signed Iola native Kristian Welch to their practice squad, the team announced on Thursday.

Welch has played three seasons in the NFL, all for the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Welch has primarily played special teams for the Ravens in the last three seasons. He was cut on Tuesday.

In three seasons, he played in 43 regular-season games and three postseason contests for the Ravens. Welch has posted five tackles (four solo) on defense and 16 tackles on special teams during the regular season and two tackles on special teams during the postseason. In 2021, he tied for No. 2 on the team with a career-best nine special teams tackles and helped Baltimore’s unit rank No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating.

Welch was a star for the Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds, surpassing 1,000 points scored in his career with the Thunderbirds. He went on to play four seasons at Iowa, starting in two of them. He recorded 87 tackles his senior year with the Hawkeyes.

Welch will wear No. 54 for the Packers.

