New fitness center proposed for Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new fitness center could come to Titletown, if a developer’s plans are approved by the Village of Ashwaubenon.

Sterling Project Development wants permission to build a new fitness center at 1001 Lombardi Avenue, the address for the Packers’ Titletown district, across from Lambeau Field.

Sterling Project Development is also looking at possibly building some shops next to the proposed fitness center, as well as a possible restaurant and a café.

The proposed location is situated to the east of the US Venture office building. The two-story building would be more than 46,000 square feet.

The proposal submitted to Ashwaubenon’s site plan review committee does not have a timeline for the project. The Village of Ashwaubenon Site Plan Review Committee, which will consider the proposal, meets next Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

