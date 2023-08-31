New fitness center proposed for Titletown

A new fitness center could come to Titletown, if a developer’s plans are approved by the Village of Ashwaubenon
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new fitness center could come to Titletown, if a developer’s plans are approved by the Village of Ashwaubenon.

Sterling Project Development wants permission to build a new fitness center at 1001 Lombardi Avenue, the address for the Packers’ Titletown district, across from Lambeau Field.

Sterling Project Development is also looking at possibly building some shops next to the proposed fitness center, as well as a possible restaurant and a café.

The proposed location is situated to the east of the US Venture office building. The two-story building would be more than 46,000 square feet.

The proposal submitted to Ashwaubenon’s site plan review committee does not have a timeline for the project. The Village of Ashwaubenon Site Plan Review Committee, which will consider the proposal, meets next Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

A new fitness center could come to Titletown, if a developer’s plans are approved by the...
New fitness center proposed for Titletown
College tuition, graduation and loans
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: College tuition theft
Maison Purull at court appearance on August 3, 2023
Ashwaubenon man accused of stalking, beating pregnant woman
Capsized 25-foot boat off Saxon Harbor Wisconsin
3 rescued from capsized boat off Lake Superior