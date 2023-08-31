NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.(Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., Hasbro)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Parents who group up playing with NERF guns can soon get their children in on the fun when a new NERF-centered action park opens in Tennessee next year.

The NERF Action Xperience, an expansive play center for families and NERF fans, will be opened in Pigeon Forge in the fall of 2024, according to a release from Kingsmen Xperience, Inc, and Hasbro.

The action center will be inside a 29,000 square feet building and feature a variety of fun NERF related activities, including blaster battle zones, sport challenges, an obstacle course, an area for food and drink, and a store.

In the release, this new action park is described as being perfect for kids and young adults, and can provide activities used for corporate events, parties, and team-building experiences.

The Pigeon Forge location will be the second location for a NERF action park, after another park planned to open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Update: HSHS, Prevea get some phones back, but outages continue
Kevin Doszak is accused of stealing from Kaukauna Youth Baseball
Kaukauna Youth Baseball coach accused of stealing club’s money
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child

Latest News

In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire...
Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California; PG&E to restore power after targeted outages
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Maison Purull at court appearance on August 3, 2023
Green Bay man faces felony charges after he allegedly stalked and seriously harmed a pregnant woman
Maison Purull at court appearance on August 3, 2023
Green Bay man faces felony charges after allegedly harming pregnant woman