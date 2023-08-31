Law enforcement holds crosswalk education event in Allouez

File photo of crosswalk
File photo of crosswalk(MGN Online)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County law enforcement teamed up Thursday for a crosswalk education and enforcement event in Allouez.

People also like to call it the “frogger” event, to prepare drivers for the start of the school year. The event had one person using a crosswalk with authorities on the lookout for oncoming traffic.

If any vehicle failed to yield to people crossing the street, they would be stopped and issued a warning or a ticket. Deputies are urging people to be alert and pay attention to their surroundings when you’re behind the wheel.

“There’s a lot of technology, there’s a lot of distractions while we’re driving on the road. We have to share that roadway with those pedestrians and bicyclists out there. But be alert,” said Dustan Peterson, a Brown County Sheriff Deputy.

Authorities believe people are learning from the event.

Law enforcement held the same event earlier this year, which resulted in 70 warnings out of nearly 800 vehicles.

