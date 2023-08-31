Green Bay pastor pleads guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cory J. Herthel, a 40-year-old pastor from Green Bay, will receive a federal prison sentence of at least 15 years when he is sentenced on December 4, 2023.

According to a written statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, Herthel had been involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor living in Venezuela.

The statement further reads that Herthel sent the child videos of himself masturbating, and at Herthel’s request, the minor sent similar videos and images to the pastor.

Herthel acknowledged knowing the minor from a mission trip he had taken to Ecuador, where he met the child begging on the streets. The child and the child’s mother had returned to their native Venezuela, and Herthel kept in touch with the child. He also admitted sending the child payments via various online applications.

The investigation was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.