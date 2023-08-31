Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame inducts Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two legends enter the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Thursday. Former wide receiver Jordy Nelson and guard Josh Sitton are being inducted in a ceremony.

The Packers selected them both in the 2008 NFL Draft. More than 15 years later, both carry some impressive stats to back up how deserving they are of this honor.

Nelson played for 9 seasons. 2014 was one of his career-defining seasons when he set personal highs with 98 receptions and over 1,500 receiving yards. After a knee injury forced him to sit out the 2015 season, he named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 97 receptions, including 14 touchdowns, and 1,257 yards in 2016.

Sitton wore a Packers jersey for 8 seasons, quickly establishing himself as one of the most notable guards in the National Football League. With the Packers he made the Pro Bowl three times and earned second-team All-Pro honors three times. Further backing up his accomplishments, the NFL named him the 2010 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The hall of fame induction also highlights hard work behind the scenes. Ted Eisenreich, a former Packers director of facility operations, is receiving the Bob Harlan Leadership Award. Eisenreich made sure the Packers could continue playing in Lambeau Field during the lengthy, extensive redevelopment completed back in 2003.

The Bart and Cherry Starr Award is going to Tom Konop, a former Packers Hall of Fame president for protecting the team’s history for fans to see for years to come.

The induction program starts at 7 p.m. We’ll bring you reactions from Nelson and Sitton Thursday night on Action 2 News.

