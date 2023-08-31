Green Bay man faces felony charges after he allegedly stalked and seriously harmed a pregnant woman

Police arrested 24-year-old Maison Purull last Friday, August 25, 2023
By Emily Beier and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
He was found in a vehicle near the Shell station on Lombardi Avenue after a stand-off with police, according to prosecutors. They added that Purull had just gotten out of prison a couple of weeks before he re-offended and allegedly hurt the same victim again.

In court, the state went over the lengthy records, asking for a $100,000 cash bond for Purull. It was noted that he had a poor performance on bond with five prior bail-jumping convictions.

The state said that he is a repeat domestic offender who is dangerous and these charges are very serious. The high bond should reflect that.

“He violently beat up a 28-week pregnant woman and then she went into labor as a result of that beating. The baby is in the NICU and is 2.5 pounds and is facing significant health challenges. The victim felt he was going to kill her and probably the baby as well,” the prosecutor said.

The Court Commissioner agreed to the $100,000 cash bond as well as a no-contact order with the victim and the victim’s family.

Purull is due back in court next month.

