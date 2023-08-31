Four hundred ‘science kits’ delivered to northeast Wisconsin students

Students are heading back to school and a Green Bay non-profit is aiming to make learning more hands-on.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading back to school and a Green Bay non-profit is aiming to make learning more hands-on.

The Einstein Project put the final touches on nearly four-hundred science kits today for students in northeast Wisconsin. The kits include materials for multiple lessons subjects like science, technology, engineering, aesthetics, and math.

A team of volunteers and staff at the organizations packed up and delivered them to schools and teachers throughout Wisconsin. The kits supply students from kindergarten through fifth grade with learning materials.

“The kids are able to learn so much better when they can experience it for themselves rather than reading it from the textbook or hearing it from the teacher, they’re able to figure things out by manipulating materials, doing the experiments, asking questions and figuring things out,” said Chad Janowski, Executive Director, Einstein Project.

The organization’s executive director says it helps students develop.

