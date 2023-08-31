FBI still searching for Sterling Hall bombing suspect 53 years later

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI Milwaukee Field Office released age-progressed photographs on Thursday of Leo Frederick Burt, a suspect in the 1970 bombing of Sterling Hall.

The bombing of Sterling Hall, a building on the University of Wisconsin campus, happened on August 24, 1970. The FBI says the blast from the explosion, combined with the fire, resulted in the death of a 33-year-old researcher and four others were severely injured.

According to the FBI, the explosion also caused an estimated $6 million damage to the building and its contents. Reportedly, the FBI says explosives had been placed in a stolen panel truck, located three blocks from the building, just several days before the blast. Also, a light-colored, late-model vehicle (Corvair) was seen leaving the vicinity of the bombing, and Burt was identified as being in the car.

The FBI says the bombing was a protest against the Vietnam War. Sterling Hall housed an army mathematics research center. At the time, the bombing of Sterling Hall in Madison was the largest act of domestic terrorism in the U.S., prior to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Four men were charged in the bombing on September 2, 1970. Three of the four men were later arrested and convicted; the fourth man—Leo Burt—remains wanted by the FBI.

The FBI has released a new series of images created using age-progression technology and an original photograph of Leo Frederick Burt obtained by the FBI in 1970. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of Leo Frederick Burt. More information can be found on the FBI’s website.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, which can remain anonymous.

