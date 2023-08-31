FBI still searching for Sterling Hall bombing suspect 53 years later

LEO FREDERICK BURT, FBI age-progression picture
LEO FREDERICK BURT, FBI age-progression picture(FBI)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI Milwaukee Field Office released age-progressed photographs on Thursday of Leo Frederick Burt, a suspect in the 1970 bombing of Sterling Hall.

The bombing of Sterling Hall, a building on the University of Wisconsin campus, happened on August 24, 1970. The FBI says the blast from the explosion, combined with the fire, resulted in the death of a 33-year-old researcher and four others were severely injured.

According to the FBI, the explosion also caused an estimated $6 million damage to the building and its contents. Reportedly, the FBI says explosives had been placed in a stolen panel truck, located three blocks from the building, just several days before the blast. Also, a light-colored, late-model vehicle (Corvair) was seen leaving the vicinity of the bombing, and Burt was identified as being in the car.

The FBI says the bombing was a protest against the Vietnam War. Sterling Hall housed an army mathematics research center. At the time, the bombing of Sterling Hall in Madison was the largest act of domestic terrorism in the U.S., prior to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Four men were charged in the bombing on September 2, 1970. Three of the four men were later arrested and convicted; the fourth man—Leo Burt—remains wanted by the FBI.

The FBI has released a new series of images created using age-progression technology and an original photograph of Leo Frederick Burt obtained by the FBI in 1970. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of Leo Frederick Burt. More information can be found on the FBI’s website.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, which can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Madison
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates...
Wisconsin’s new liberal Supreme Court justice hasn’t heard a case but Republicans may impeach
Bobbie Studzinski in court on August 30, 2023
Woman falsely claiming to be a licensed psychologist sentenced
A new fitness center could come to Titletown, if a developer’s plans are approved by the...
New fitness center proposed for Titletown