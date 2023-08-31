Death of 8-week-old girl gets Two Rivers man 35 years in prison

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s baby 5 years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison.

A jury found Matthew Brown-Edwards guilty of first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse recklessly causing great harm after a 9-day trial in June.

Prosecutors say first responders were called on January 17, 2018, about an 8-week-old girl who wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. Doctors found major bleeding in her brain. The baby died days later. A doctor who specializes in child abuse cases said the injuries were consistent with “severe, devastating physical abuse.”

At the end of his prison term, Brown will be under extended supervision for 15 years. He’s ordered not to have any contact with the baby’s family except to pay restitution for the funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.