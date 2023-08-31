Death of 8-week-old girl gets Two Rivers man 35 years in prison

Matthew Brown-Edwards of Two Rivers was sentenced to 35 years in prison for child abuse...
Matthew Brown-Edwards of Two Rivers was sentenced to 35 years in prison for child abuse resulting in the death of his girlfriend's baby(Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s baby 5 years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison.

A jury found Matthew Brown-Edwards guilty of first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse recklessly causing great harm after a 9-day trial in June.

Prosecutors say first responders were called on January 17, 2018, about an 8-week-old girl who wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. Doctors found major bleeding in her brain. The baby died days later. A doctor who specializes in child abuse cases said the injuries were consistent with “severe, devastating physical abuse.”

At the end of his prison term, Brown will be under extended supervision for 15 years. He’s ordered not to have any contact with the baby’s family except to pay restitution for the funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Capsized 25-foot boat off Saxon Harbor Wisconsin
3 rescued from capsized boat off Lake Superior
The FDA sent warning letters to 3 top makers of baby formula after inspections
FDA raises concerns about baby formula safety
The FDA sent letters to manufacturers concerned about possible contamination
FDA raises concerns about baby formula production
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study finds concussion damage in younger athletes