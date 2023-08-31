Controversies emerge from Wisconsin Supreme Court

The Wisconsin State Court is embroiled in several controversies now that the court has shifted to a liberal majority with Janet Protasiewicz sworn in.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Court is embroiled in several controversies now that the court has shifted to a liberal majority with Janet Protasiewicz sworn in earlier this month.

That majority has already replaced the state director of courts, and approved rules that would limit the power of the chief justice, a conservative. The in-fighting has played out in reports this week because of leaked emails from some of the justices.

Lawsuits are pending with the court to rule on the legality of legislative maps that lock in Republican majorities. Republicans want Protasiewicz to recuse herself from those cases because of comments she made during her campaign.

In the video above, we’re joined by J.R. Ross, editor of wispolitics.com, to explain more.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
Uncle Fester back in court - his bond was raised to $400,000
No phone, no internet, and limited communication. Since Sunday morning, a major health-care...
Prevea, HSHS outage continues: Cash, checks asked from patients paying bills
Navarino Nature Center
Killing of swans and heron at Navarino Nature Center deemed unacceptable
A very small group of the US population is responsible for half of the nation's beef consumption
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Where's the beef? Most Americans have little or no answer