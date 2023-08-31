Controversies emerge from Wisconsin Supreme Court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Court is embroiled in several controversies now that the court has shifted to a liberal majority with Janet Protasiewicz sworn in earlier this month.

That majority has already replaced the state director of courts, and approved rules that would limit the power of the chief justice, a conservative. The in-fighting has played out in reports this week because of leaked emails from some of the justices.

Lawsuits are pending with the court to rule on the legality of legislative maps that lock in Republican majorities. Republicans want Protasiewicz to recuse herself from those cases because of comments she made during her campaign.

In the video above, we’re joined by J.R. Ross, editor of wispolitics.com, to explain more.

