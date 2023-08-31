CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: College tuition theft

College tuition, graduation and loans
College tuition, graduation and loans(KWCH)
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert for college students and their parents: An email or text message could try scamming students out of their tuition payment.

The Better Business Bureau says a phishing email or text claims to be from the school’s financial department.

Don’t click on it. You could download a virus or be tricked into providing financial information.

Anytime you receive an email from your college, double-check the email address or confirm the phone number with an internet search. Safer yet, log into your college student account directly or call the college’s financial aid office -- that’s a good place to ask questions and confirm everything’s in good standing.

The Better Business Bureau says a surprising number of scams reported to Scamtracker are from students who learned their lesson too late.

Other scams targeting college students include fake credit card offers. Research offers before you give any personal information.

Also, watch out for scholarship and grant scams, such as emails promising you can get a grant if you pay a fee, or phone calls saying they can slash your loan payments.

