COMFORTABLE FOR NOW... BUT A BIG HEAT WAVE IS ON THE WAY

Skies stay clear tonight allowing temperatures to cool into the 40s in many spots, but some low 50s are still expected Lakeside. Patchy fog could also develop late. Temperatures moderate back into the mid-to-upper 70s Thursday and then the low 80s on Friday. Conditions will be really good for high school football this week as the humidity stay low.

Labor Day weekend will be hot... and some new record highs are possible Sunday, Monday, and perhaps even Tuesday. Highs well in to the mid 90s are expected those days. We should be close to 90° on Saturday with a stray storm possible. The first half of the holiday weekend won’t be as humid as Labor Day and the first half of next week. Our next best chance of rain and storms looks to be during the middle of next week with a cold front that should knock temperatures down for the latter half of the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Bright full moon. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny. A little warmer, but still comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy with low humidity. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. Record highs possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny & hot. Record highs possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Late storm? HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms possible. Humid, but not a hot. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.