COLD CASE: 41-year-old Dawn Mohn vanished in Green Bay 23 years ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay detectives are looking for new information in a decades-old cold case.

It’s been 23 years since a woman vanished after leaving a bar in downtown Green Bay.

Dawn Marie Mohn was 41-years-old when she attended a corn roast at Lenny’s Tap on North Broadway on August 21, 2000.

Green Bay detectives say Mohn left the bar and walked home around 2 am. She lived with her boyfriend on the east side of the Fox River, which is estimated to be about a 15-minute walk.

Authorities say Mohn never made it home that night. She hasn’t been seen since. Mohn would be 64-years-old this year.

“She basically vanished on us,” said Detective Brad Biller, Green Bay Police Department.

Biller said eyewitnesses described her as severely intoxicated when she went missing.

“She did have a chronic alcohol problem. We did have reports that you know she had was falling off the barstool and could barely walk,” said Biller.

Three days later, Mohn’s boyfriend reported her missing. Her empty wallet was found near the bar. He told the authorities it wasn’t unusual for Mohn to disappear for a few days at a time. She didn’t have a job, vehicle or driver’s license.

“There were reports that they (Mohn and her boyfriend) were arguing at the bar the night that she went missing and there was another individual involved, that he was angry about,” said Biller. “He admitted that she called him close to bar time, but he didn’t answer the call because he was mad at her.”

Biller said detectives searched the apartment they shared on the East side of Green Bay but it revealed nothing unusual.

“But the fact that he was in kind of an abusive relationship with her, he became the primary focus of the investigation back then,” said Biller. “He’s still considered.”

Biller said Mohn’s boyfriend refused a lie detector test but agreed to do a voice stress analysis. It measures the level of stress in our voice when asked a question.

When asked if the boyfriend’s answers signified stress, Biller answered ‘one did and one didn’t. There were two given to him.’

Biller said the boyfriend’s alibi checked out so detectives considered other suspects. They question two people who were at the bar the night Mohn disappeared. A blood test analysis in one of their apartments revealed nothing.

“We do believe it probably is a homicide, but we have to look at all different angles. That’s why we’re kind of concentrating on a river right now,” said Biller.

During the investigation, authorities learned she liked to sleep down by the Fox River when she was intoxicated. Could she have fallen in the river? Biller said it’s a possibility.

When Mohn first disappeared, several cadaver dogs alerted to an area in the river. Due to technology restraints at the department, the FBI visited from Quantico to do a radar search. They didn’t find any signs of a body.

Since the early days of the investigation, detectives learned the area of the river that the cadaver dogs alerted to was dredged. Detectives figured out where that material was dumped in Brown County and is searching it.

“In the last couple months, we’ve actually got cadaver dogs out of the southern part of the state to search those areas and we’re in the process of doing that,” said Biller. “We’ve searched two out of the three areas and that dog will be coming back in the next couple of months to do the final search.”

Detectives routinely check the social security administration to see if she applied for benefits. Mohn’s DNA is in national databases. Her photo and information surrounding her disappearance are both on state and national missing person websites. Mohn’s face is on a deck of playing cards circulated to inmates years ago.

“It’s been 23 years. If she was indeed murdered, somebody knows something,” said Biller.

Although Mohn’s disappearance is a cold case, the department said it remains active.

“We’re going to keep on this case. It’s always assigned to detectives, even when Detective Biller retires it will be handed down and we’ll continue to look into it until we can find some information to help us close the case,” said Captain Jeff Brester, Green Bay Police Department

If you have any information about Dawn Marie Mohn’s disappearance, you can contact the Green Bay Police Department. You can remain anonymous through CrimeStoppers.

