Clerk assaulted, merchandise stolen from Fox Crossing gas station

Police release security video of an assault and robbery of a Fox Crossing gas station
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Police released video of a robbery that shows suspects fighting with a store clerk. It happened Sunday at the Citgo AV Food Mart, located at 975 Racine Rd. in Fox Crossing.

Police said four people entered the store and one of them hit the clerk while stealing several products. They then all left the store.

Police used a K9 to try and find the suspects, but to no avail. However, police were able to find “many items of evidence” left behind at the crime scene. The subjects in this incident were described to officers and being younger males, wearing mostly darker clothing and masks to hide their identities.

This investigation is active and detectives are following several leads. If you have any additional information to aide in this investigation, please contact Detective Megan Hickey at (920) 720-7109.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out on the police’s Facebook page or anonymously through the P3 Winnebago County Crime Stoppers app or by calling (920) 231-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

burgers and hot dogs on a charcoal BBQ grill
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Environmentalists have a beef with 12% of Americans
A Green Bay cold case turns 23 years old and the investigation into this woman's disappearance...
DEBRIEF: 23 years since Dawn Mohn’s disappearance
law court generic
Green Bay pastor pleads guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor
Students are heading back to school and a Green Bay non-profit is aiming to make learning more...
Four hundred ‘science kits’ delivered to northeast Wisconsin students
Students are heading back to school and a Green Bay non-profit is aiming to make learning more...
Four hundred 'science kits' delivered to northeast Wisconsin students