Clerk assaulted, merchandise stolen from Fox Crossing gas station

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Police released video of a robbery that shows suspects fighting with a store clerk. It happened Sunday at the Citgo AV Food Mart, located at 975 Racine Rd. in Fox Crossing.

Police said four people entered the store and one of them hit the clerk while stealing several products. They then all left the store.

Police used a K9 to try and find the suspects, but to no avail. However, police were able to find “many items of evidence” left behind at the crime scene. The subjects in this incident were described to officers and being younger males, wearing mostly darker clothing and masks to hide their identities.

This investigation is active and detectives are following several leads. If you have any additional information to aide in this investigation, please contact Detective Megan Hickey at (920) 720-7109.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out on the police’s Facebook page or anonymously through the P3 Winnebago County Crime Stoppers app or by calling (920) 231-TIPS (8477).

