Apartments in a building in Fond du Lac uninhabitable after fire

“Improperly discarded smoking materials” caused the blaze
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Flames were seen coming from an apartment building on 309 Ledgewood Drive in Fond du Lac shortly after noon on Thursday. According to a statement issued by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, “the fire originated from improperly discarded smoking materials” on the porch of the second story.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. No one was injured - all residents had been evacuated.

Two apartments were damaged so badly that they can not be occupied anymore. All other residents were able to return to their dwellings.

