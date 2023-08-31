3 rescued from capsized boat off Lake Superior

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from the water north of Saxon Harbor
Capsized 25-foot boat off Saxon Harbor Wisconsin
Capsized 25-foot boat off Saxon Harbor Wisconsin(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAXON HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from their capsized watercraft in northern Wisconsin Tuesday.

The Coast Guard received a mayday distress call at 11:26 a.m. saying a 25-foot boat was rapidly taking on water. The boat was about 4 nautical miles from Saxon Harbor in Iron County, along Lake Superior.

The Coast Guard located three adults clinging to their overturned boat about 45 minutes later. Only one was wearing a lifejacket.

After determining everyone who was on the boat was found, the Coast Guard took them to shore to be checked by medical personnel.

The Coast Guard said the rescue showed the importance of having lifejackets and a VHF radio on all boats, even for recreational boating.

Water temperatures are down in the 50s. The Coast Guard said if the boaters only had a cellphone to call 911, instead of a VHF radio for their distress call, it could have delayed the response enough to have a “more tragic outcome.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Keith Kutska
Keith Kutska walks out of prison 31 years after Tom Monfils’s murder
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Matthew Brown-Edwards of Two Rivers was sentenced to 35 years in prison for child abuse...
Death of 8-week-old girl gets Two Rivers man 35 years in prison
The FDA sent warning letters to 3 top makers of baby formula after inspections
FDA raises concerns about baby formula safety
The FDA sent letters to manufacturers concerned about possible contamination
FDA raises concerns about baby formula production
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study finds concussion damage in younger athletes