3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Environmentalists have a beef with 12% of Americans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - How much beef do you eat every week? We’re just curious after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered 12% of Americans are responsible for 50% of the beef consumption in this country.

That’s like inviting 25 people to a picnic and 3 of them eat half your burgers.

The ripple effect of this study goes in two directions. First, environmentalists read the study, and they have a bone to pick with that 12%. Second, who are the other 88% not eating their share of beef? It turns out, that’s important, too.

Brad Spakowitz will spend 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES cutting into both sides of this issue. So watch -- and have something new to talk about around the grill on Labor Day.

