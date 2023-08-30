Woman falsely claiming to be a licensed psychologist sentenced

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Bobbie Studzinski entered a guilty plea after a woman came forward saying she’d received marriage counseling from Studzinski. prosecutors charged Studzinski with two misdemeanors: Unlicensed practice of psychology and forgery.

Studzinski entered a plea of guilty to both charges. She did not address the court - but the victim in the case, Jessie Lalla did speak out.

“Not too long after being treated by Bobbi Studzinski, I was gaslit by her into believing I myself was the problem,” said Jessie Lalla, victim.

Lalla told the court she sought therapy from Studzinski between August 2020 and August 2022.

She explained they eventually parted ways and added that it was her new therapist who noticed red flags when Studzinski sent over notes about her time with Lalla.

That therapist noticed oddities in her credentials. From there, she and Lalla did their own homework.

The criminal complaint says both Lalla and her new therapist checked the State of Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services for the defendant and her business, which was called Rain Tree Wellness Counseling. It turned out that neither had a license or certificate to operate in the State of Wisconsin. Also, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Raintree did not have any license or credentials filed with the state.

Today the judge ordered Studzinski to pay Lalla restitution of $3500 and over $2000 in other court fees. We spoke to Lalla exclusively after sentencing.

We also reached out to Studzinski for comment, but haven’t we heard back.

Prosecutors encourage any other victims to come forward.

A woman is charged with fraud in Waupaca County after claiming to be a therapist.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.