Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Idalia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight people from Wisconsin are on their way to help with Hurricane Idalia relief efforts with the American Red Cross.

Hundreds of American Red Cross disaster responders are heading to Florida this week. Of the eight from our state, some left Wednesday morning.

Organizers say their top priority is to offer support in any way they can to victims in the path of the storm.

“Hand out food, water, blankets they just provide care and comfort, just having someone to talk to when you’re going through a really stressful situation like this is a huge help,” said Jennifer Warren, Regional Communication Director with American Red Cross.

Wednesday night, almost 5,000 people found a safe place to stay in 111 evacuation shelters across Florida. Of those, the Red Cross is operating 17 shelters with more than 500 people.

