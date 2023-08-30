Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia graphic.
Hurricane Idalia graphic.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight people from Wisconsin are on their way to help with Hurricane Idalia relief efforts with the American Red Cross.

Hundreds of American Red Cross disaster responders are heading to Florida this week. Of the eight from our state, some left Wednesday morning.

Organizers say their top priority is to offer support in any way they can to victims in the path of the storm.

“Hand out food, water, blankets they just provide care and comfort, just having someone to talk to when you’re going through a really stressful situation like this is a huge help,” said Jennifer Warren, Regional Communication Director with American Red Cross.

Wednesday night, almost 5,000 people found a safe place to stay in 111 evacuation shelters across Florida. Of those, the Red Cross is operating 17 shelters with more than 500 people.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Update: HSHS, Prevea get some phones back, but outages continue
Kevin Doszak is accused of stealing from Kaukauna Youth Baseball
Kaukauna Youth Baseball coach accused of stealing club’s money
The Green Bay man known locally and internationally as “Uncle Fester” is back in jail Tuesday...
Green Bay man known as ‘Uncle Fester’ returned to jail Tuesday

Latest News

PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight
File photo
Free caregiver certification program offered in DHS, UWGB partnership
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.
Appleton Police find missing child
Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
Hy-Vee now offering flu shots