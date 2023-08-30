Website shows you safest route to get to school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s back-to-school time, when we’re seeing kids walking and bicycling to school or waiting at the bus stop. The state has a tool that shows how safe your child’s route is.

It’s a website run by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and it’s available to anyone.

Community Maps has information on crashes in communities all over our state. It’s updated nightly. You can narrow the search down to your neighborhood and look for crashes involving pedestrians or bicycles. You can even look within a certain timeframe.

If you notice a trouble spot near you and have concerns, experts say you should reach out to police or others.

“Reach out to your neighborhood association or those people that represent you, whether you’re in the City of Green Bay or one of our surrounding municipalities,” Wello executive director Natalie Bomstad advised.

Officials say they can take steps to try to get people to slow down, including extra police patrols and radar signs.

