Vaping devices disguised as toys, school supplies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning to parents and teachers as kids head back to school, watch out for e-cigarettes that look like things kids might like.

The FDA is concerned about these illegal products that look like cartoon, movie, and video game characters, including Spongebob Squarepants and Super Mario; toys and electronic devices, like cameras and handheld games; and even school supplies, like markers, highlighters, and thumb drives.

The FDA sent letters to 15 online retailers, warning them to stop selling these products. The agency says the design of these products is a shameless attempt to target kids.

By law, companies need approval from the FDA when marketing a new tobacco product, and companies selling these vaping devices don’t have the green light. The retailers have 15 days to respond. If they don’t, they could be up against fines or a court order.

