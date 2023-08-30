Teen charged in connection to Erb Park shooting appears in court

A teen charged in connection to a shooting at Erb Park was back in court Tuesday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Police arrested 16-year-old Cashmere Williams after surveillance video shows a person matching his description walk up behind a person at the park last month and start shooting at them.

He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide which carries up to a 60-year sentence if convicted.

Tuesday a judge scheduled a reverse waiver hearing for November when his attorneys will argue to move his case to juvenile court.

He is currently being held on $750,000 bond.

