Teen charged in connection to Erb Park shooting appears in court

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in connection to a shooting at Erb Park was back in court Tuesday.

Police arrested 16-year-old Cashmere Williams after surveillance video shows a person matching his description walk up behind a person at the park last month and start shooting at them.

He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide which carries up to a 60-year sentence if convicted.

Tuesday a judge scheduled a reverse waiver hearing for November when his attorneys will argue to move his case to juvenile court.

He is currently being held on $750,000 bond.

