Swans, blue heron killed in Navarino Wildlife Area

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for help after four birds that are protected species were killed in Shawano County.

Authorities say on Sunday they found three juvenile trumpeter swans shot and killed in the Navarino State Wildlife Area. The next day, they found a blue heron shot and killed.

There is no hunting season for these birds. All wild swans are protected in Wisconsin, as well as their nests and eggs. The DNR says accidental violations can result in a $2,000 fine and loss of hunting privileges for a year. Intentional violations can lead to 9 months in jail, fines up to $5,000, and loss of hunting privileges for 3 years. The great blue heron is federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

If you have information that might help find the person or persons responsible, call the DNR tip line, 1-800-847-9367.

