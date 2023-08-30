SEASONABLY COOL WEDNESDAY... HOTTER BY THE WEEKEND

Look for moonlit skies tonight with lighter winds and cool temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s for many spots with some low 50s Lakeside. There could even be a few more 30s across the Northwoods again! Outside of a few foggy spots in the morning, skies will be sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below average for an afternoon highs with upper 60s and lower 70s in the forecast. Thursday will be warmer, in the upper 70s, but the humidity remains low.

Southerly breezes increase Friday and they should help boost temperatures back into the low 80s. Conditions look really good for high school football Friday evening. The day won’t be too humid, but the mugginess will creep up late. Labor Day weekend continues to look hot and mainly dry. The only chance of rain would be a for a few stray storms on Saturday... and even that is iffy right now.

Highs will be about 10 to 20 degrees above normal Saturday through Tuesday, perhaps as warm as the mid 90s for several days. It will be humid, but it still doesn’t look like it’ll be as muggy as last week. We want to give you a First Alert that this heat may still be around for Tuesday, which is the first day of school for many districts across the area. Parents should keep this in mind and plan ahead...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 AM WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Quite cool with clear skies and lighter winds. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Less wind. Comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but not humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Warm and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity still low, creeps up late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 95 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. HIGH: 94

