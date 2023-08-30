Racine Street bridge in Menasha closed for computer system work

Menasha, Wis. (WBAY) - The Racine Street lift bridge in Menasha is closed so crews can work on the computer system that operates the lift bridge. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge is scheduled to be closed until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, but work may finish earlier. Washington Street is an alternate route between Menasha and Doty Island.

The new Racine Street bridge opened in April after several construction delays last year due to supply chain issues. The DOT says the new bridge has a higher clearance, allowing more boats to pass under the bridge without opening the span, creating fewer delays for drivers and boaters. Menasha also plans to develop a riverwalk with scenic overlooks on both sides of the bridge. The $33 million plan to replace the old bridge was approved in 2020.

