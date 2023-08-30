Racine Street bridge in Menasha closed for computer system work

New bridge opened in April
Racine Street lift bridge in Menasha closed for computer work
Racine Street lift bridge in Menasha closed for computer work(WBAY)
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Menasha, Wis. (WBAY) - The Racine Street lift bridge in Menasha is closed so crews can work on the computer system that operates the lift bridge. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge is scheduled to be closed until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, but work may finish earlier. Washington Street is an alternate route between Menasha and Doty Island.

The new Racine Street bridge opened in April after several construction delays last year due to supply chain issues. The DOT says the new bridge has a higher clearance, allowing more boats to pass under the bridge without opening the span, creating fewer delays for drivers and boaters. Menasha also plans to develop a riverwalk with scenic overlooks on both sides of the bridge. The $33 million plan to replace the old bridge was approved in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Update: HSHS, Prevea get some phones back, but outages continue
Kevin Doszak is accused of stealing from Kaukauna Youth Baseball
Kaukauna Youth Baseball coach accused of stealing club’s money
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur
Packers announce 53-man roster

Latest News

‘Frankenstein Opioids”
Doctors warn synthetic opioids are more dangerous than fentanyl
Opioids (generic)
New synthetic opioids more dangerous than fentanyl
Vaping devices resembling toys, cartoon and video game characters, and school supplies
Vaping devices disguised as toys, school supplies
Vaping devices resembling toys, cartoon and video game characters, and school supplies
Vapes disguised as toys, markers