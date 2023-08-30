Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency

A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A dog in Kentucky has found her forever home after spending nearly nine months waiting to be adopted.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Pinky the dog was one of its longest residents after she spent 268 days at the facility.

The animal care team said when Pinky first arrived, she was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone. But with help from its behavior team, she made tremendous strides.

“We are beyond thrilled to see Pinky happy, healthy and thriving with her forever family,” the adoption team shared. “We are grateful for those who have been there for her every step of the way.”

Last week, Pinky’s care team celebrated her adoption with a special cake and shirts while they said their goodbyes.

“Pinky Pie, we’ve made our fair share of wonderful memories,” the team shared. “Pinky found an adoring family who will cherish her forever.”

