Moms concerned about speeders in Green Bay neighborhood as kids head back to school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With kids about to go to school again, some parents on Green Bay’s east side are concerned about their kids’ safety on the streets.

The neighborhood is between Edison Middle School and Interstate 43. Sherry Lane and Edward Drive meet in a three-way intersection. There’s no stop sign.

The moms we talked with said the speed limit is 25 miles per hour in their neighborhood but people go much faster than that, at least 10 miles over the limit.

Some moms say they’re worried when school starts again, their kids waiting for the school bus could be at-risk.

“I would say slow down, watch for kids, especially with the school year’s coming up like always. Have it in the back of your mind. Don’t text and drive. Just put your phone down; it’s not worth it,” Holly Whiting expressed.

Those moms contacted their city alderman. He told us he consulted with other Green Bay city officials and police, and they’ve put a speed radar sign in the neighborhood. Police say the radar will be out for about a week, then they’ll analyze the data it collects.

