Green Bay Police report thousands of dollars stolen in cryptocurrency scams since 2020

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say people in the local area have lost thousands of dollars to cryptocurrency scams since 2020.

In a news release Wednesday, the Green Bay Police Department said $195,200 has been reported stolen so far in 2023, more than any other year.

Police cite an example of a Green Bay man who told police that on August 21, he lost $37,700 by depositing cash into a Bitcoin ATM while following instructions from a network of individuals.

Since 2020, the GBPD has received 28 reported cases of this type of scam at the expense of $273,893.

2023: Fifteen Cases = $195,200

2022: Three Cases = $34,577

2021: Eight Cases = $35,216

2020: Two Cases = $8,900

In most instances, police say scammers have been able to convince the victims to convert thousands of dollars in cash into cryptocurrency and transfer it at a crypto ATM with a phone call or an online pop-up message. The scammers appear to be making claims that the person needs to resolve some sort of crime, legal fee, fraud, hacking, identity theft, technical and/or package delivery issue by using the names of large corporations or impersonating a government official or agency for credibility. Then, police say specific instructions are said to be given and, in some cases, these criminals will offer to remain in constant contact until the transaction is complete.

Green Bay Police Captain Jeff Brester says neither a legitimate company nor a government entity will require cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin as payment to resolve immediate debts. It’s also very important that you never grant permission for remote access to your computer, tablet or phone or share personal information such as a social security number if you’re unsure of who’s receiving it.

“When in doubt, hang up the phone or end the conversation,” said Captain Brester. “It is very difficult to track these scammers as they are often overseas. Therefore, it is rare to get the money back. If you feel someone was given unauthorized access to your banking information, contact your financial institution and local law enforcement as soon as possible.”

If you’re a Green Bay resident who has been a victim of a cyber scam, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 to report it. If you live elsewhere, do not hesitate to call your local law enforcement agency for assistance.

If you have other information related to a cryptocurrency scam, you can also file a report with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Internet Crimes Complaint Center: https://ic3.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

