Green Bay man known as ‘Uncle Fester’ returned to jail Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay man known locally and internationally as “Uncle Fester” is back in jail Tuesday night.

For the past two weeks, Stephen Preisler has been out on bond, facing several drug-related charges in Brown County.

He’s now looking at more charges. He was booked into Brown County Jail Tuesday. He’s accused of two more felonies, including possession of meth and bail jumping.

As we first alerted you, Preisler was arrested at his home on South Baird Street on July 14.

A days-long police investigation revealed $65,000 worth of meth were found on his property as well as equipment to make illegal drugs, according to authorities.

He’s known as an amateur chemist who has written and published several books about making drugs. He’s been out on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.