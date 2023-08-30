Green Bay installing more flashing crosswalk signs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To make it safer for kids crossing the street, Green Bay is rolling out a new tool called a rapid flashing beacon, or RFB.

You press a button when you’re getting ready to cross the street, and then LEDs flash overhead to warn drivers of the crossing.

Green Bay installed a few around the city at intersections that are more dangerous. The plan is to eventually have 60 in place.

Officials say the flashing lights work better to catch drivers’ attention so they slow down and stop. Wisconsin law requires drivers to yield to someone at a crosswalk.

“They really help motorists as well as pedestrians, so that they can communicate with one another as we try to make our community safer, more accessible for walking and biking,” Natalie Bomstad, Wello executive director, said.

Wello is a non-profit health and safety organization that helped the city decide where to put the flashing signs.

Officials hope to have all of them installed in the next 18 months. The only issue is whether they can get all the parts they need.

While the signs are helpful, officials say the best way for you and your kids to feel safer is to practice that school route with them a couple of times before their first day of class.

