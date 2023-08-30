Green Bay installing more flashing crosswalk signs

Green Bay plans to eventually have 60 crosswalks with rapid flashing beacons
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To make it safer for kids crossing the street, Green Bay is rolling out a new tool called a rapid flashing beacon, or RFB.

You press a button when you’re getting ready to cross the street, and then LEDs flash overhead to warn drivers of the crossing.

Green Bay installed a few around the city at intersections that are more dangerous. The plan is to eventually have 60 in place.

Officials say the flashing lights work better to catch drivers’ attention so they slow down and stop. Wisconsin law requires drivers to yield to someone at a crosswalk.

“They really help motorists as well as pedestrians, so that they can communicate with one another as we try to make our community safer, more accessible for walking and biking,” Natalie Bomstad, Wello executive director, said.

Wello is a non-profit health and safety organization that helped the city decide where to put the flashing signs.

Officials hope to have all of them installed in the next 18 months. The only issue is whether they can get all the parts they need.

While the signs are helpful, officials say the best way for you and your kids to feel safer is to practice that school route with them a couple of times before their first day of class.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Update: HSHS, Prevea get some phones back, but outages continue
Kevin Doszak is accused of stealing from Kaukauna Youth Baseball
Kaukauna Youth Baseball coach accused of stealing club’s money
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur
Packers announce 53-man roster

Latest News

Crosswalk signs
Green Bay installing more flashing crosswalk lights
Walking to school
Website shows you safest route to get to school
The state's Community Maps website is updated with crash information nightly
State website shows safe paths to school
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Back-to-school shopping scams