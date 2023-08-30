Governor Evers draws attention to Wisconsin’s workforce shortage during visit to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday, the Governor spent an hour at the Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Appleton. He met with staff and residents.

The Center is a place that benefited from state training programs, one of the achievements the Governor wanted to highlight. He underlined that the programs helped find workers.

During a tour of the facility, the Governor also took time to highlight a portion of his $1 billion spending request. He explained that $6 million of that proposed funding would go towards the Wise Caregiving Careers Program.

This initiative aims to address the shortage of certified nursing assistants in the state by supporting the recruitment, training, and retention of individuals to care for nursing home residents across Wisconsin. According to the Governor’s office, Rennes Health and Rehab has trained over 150 certified nursing assistants with the help of this program, and it had a major impact.

“As you know CNA’s sometimes become nurses, sometimes become doctors, and it’s just a great stepping stone for them, to make sure we have a good health care workforce,” the Governor said.

The Governor’s proposal also includes more than $365 million for childcare programs and would guarantee 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for Wisconsin workers.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos responded to what the Governor said, in a statement saying, “Republicans made the decision to return the budget surplus to the taxpayers through a middle-class tax cut. Governor Evers vetoed it. Now he’s rushing to spend billions of dollars again so it can’t be given back.”

The Governor says he’s open to a discussion on tax cuts, but not one which would benefit the wealthy.

“As I said the other day, and I’ve said right from the beginning, it has to be a middle-class tax cut, and it has to be reasonable.”

The Governor says providing affordable child care would allow more people to join the workforce. The special session is scheduled for September 20, 2023.

