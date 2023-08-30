Free caregiver certification program offered in DHS, UWGB partnership

File photo
File photo(MGN Online)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A caregiver shortage is turning into a crisis in our state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services estimates we’ll need 20,000 more caregivers by next year and it’s working on a program to tackle the problem.

UW-Green Bay is partnering with the DHS to develop a free online curriculum. Instead of going to a college or private organization, people can now become certified direct care professionals from the comfort of their own home.

After about 30 hours of digital learning, students take an online exam to earn certification. A DHS executive says the program is just one step toward solving the caregiving crisis.

“We’re working closely with the department of public instruction to get into high schools and their youth apprenticeship programs to really get people interested in the healthcare field early on in their careers,” said Kevin Coughlin, with the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

The DHS says it’s not only to recruit talent but retain workers already putting on their scrubs each day.

That’s why the department offers sign on and retention bonuses.

