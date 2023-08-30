Fox Cities Marathon volunteers stuff thousands of goody bags

Marathon events start September 15
50 volunteers packed over 5,000 bags
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in the Fox Valley are getting set and getting ready to go to the 2023 Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

Fifty volunteers stuffed over 5,000 goody bags Tuesday. Runners and walkers in next month’s marathon will receive product samples, coupons, brochures and other items.

The marathon also features a new video board. A volunteer said a shout-out board at Arrowhead Park in Neenah will play a short video for a runner to motivate them to reach the end.

Events take place the weekend of September 15-17.

Registration is still open. The cost of registration goes up starting September 1.

WBAY-TV is a sponsor of the marathon, which has contributed over $1 million for local non-profits and running organizations.

