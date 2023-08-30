Doctors warn synthetic opioids are more dangerous than fentanyl

Known on the street as Frankenstein, it's 10 times more powerful than fentanyl
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New, powerful synthetics are throwing fuel on the fire that is the opioid epidemic.

The Journal of the American Medical Association Open Network published a study on drugs called nitazenes, which are known on the streets as “Frankenstein.” The study shows they could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.

It also says patients who overdose on Frankenstein opioids require two or more doses of naloxone, also known as Narcan, to survive. Fentanyl overdoses usually need just one.

Patients who overdosed also experienced cardiac arrest or death at higher rates than people who overdosed on other opioids.

In the study, some of the people who overdosed on nitazenes thought they were using heroin or fentanyl.

Although synthetic opioids have been around for a while, researchers say doctors, hospitals, and first responders need to be ready to encounter more of them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Update: HSHS, Prevea get some phones back, but outages continue
Kevin Doszak is accused of stealing from Kaukauna Youth Baseball
Kaukauna Youth Baseball coach accused of stealing club’s money
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur
Packers announce 53-man roster

Latest News

Racine Street lift bridge in Menasha closed for computer work
Racine Street bridge in Menasha closed for computer system work
Opioids (generic)
New synthetic opioids more dangerous than fentanyl
Vaping devices resembling toys, cartoon and video game characters, and school supplies
Vaping devices disguised as toys, school supplies
Vaping devices resembling toys, cartoon and video game characters, and school supplies
Vapes disguised as toys, markers